Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Phyllis M. Parks-Klein
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Phyllis M. Parks-Klein

August 28, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-We regretfully announce the passing of Phyllis M. Parks-Klein, 98 of La Porte City, on August 28th. She passed peacefully in her sleep under the care and comfort of her residence, Specialty Care in La Porte City. A memorial service and luncheon will be at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City on Saturday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m., followed by inurnment in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis asked for donations to Heartland Community Church or to Cedar Bend Humane Society. She is survived by her three children, Jim Mason of Spring Hill, FL; Dave Klein of Lindenhurst, IL; and Pam Dunt of Raymond; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Always the brightest smile in the room, and eager to help others before herself, she will be forever cherished by her family and all who knew her.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heartland Community Church
La Porte City, IA
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
