Phyllis Marie Runner
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell Family Funeral Home - Marshalltown
1209 Iowa Avenue W
Marshalltown, IA

Phyllis Marie Runner

WATERLOO-Phyllis Marie Runner, 90, of Gilman, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at The Willows of Marshalltown, under the care of Iowa River Hospice after a short illness.

Services for Phyllis will take place on Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, followed by burial at Graceland Cemetery in Laurel. Friends and family are also invited to a visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 P.M. Memorials in Phyllis's honor may be directed to Iowa River Hospice, Laurel United Methodist Church, or The Salvation Army. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m.
IA
Oct
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home - Marshalltown
1209 Iowa Avenue W, Marshalltown, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell Family Funeral Home - Marshalltown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our love and condolences Phyllis was a important part my dad's life they correspond through letters and phone calls We really appreciated her & our hearts go out to the family/loved ones
The Moore family (Darrell Dewitt daughter/granddaughter)
Family
October 14, 2021
