Phyllis S. Carlin

(1949-2020)

Phyllis Scott Carlin, 70 of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her home in Waverly.

Phyllis was born on October 23, 1949, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Lando Edwin and Blanche LaVera (Motter) Scott. She graduated from Kirksville High School; attended Truman State University and received her MA, PhD from Southern Illinois University. She was united in marriage to Charles James Carlin on August 2, 1980, at the First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Phyllis a Professor of Communications, taught at UNI for 39 years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of the National Communication Association, PEO and founded the UNI Interpreters Theater. Phyllis was a much loved and respected teacher at UNI in the Communication Department for 39 years. Students appreciated her well researched knowledge, and her personal interest in their projects and career paths.

As a UNI professor, Phyllis researched and published articles in language analysis, family stories, the farm crisis, disaster narratives, and topics in Performance Studies.

Phyllis was a caring and humble leader who displayed respect and wisdom to her family, students, colleagues and United Methodist Church members.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles Carlin of Waverly; two daughters, Laura (Luke) Brady of Edgewood and Sarah Carlin of Waverly; four grandsons, Landon, Leo, Lenny and Lazlo Brady; a sister, Lois (John) Davidson of LaPlata, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Pat (Gary) Johnson of Manchester; Kathleen Millington Drake of Rochester, Minnesota; and Dorothy Carlin of New Hampton; and a brother-in-law, Dan Carlin of Rosemont, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lando and LaVera Scott; her grandparents, Sam and Blanche Motter; Michael Carlin, Genevieve Carlin, and Theresa Carlin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly or to the UNI Communication Department Scholarship in the name of Dr. Phyllis Scott Carlin. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.Social distancing and masks will be required for the visitation and the service.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting with the family.