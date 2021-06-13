Menu
Phyllis A. Walters
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Phyllis A. Walters

April 21, 1935-June 2, 2021

Phyllis A. Walters, 86, living in Colorado Springs, CO died June 2, 2021. She was born April 21, 1935, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Lester and Christina (Jurgens) Stock. She married Robert Murray in April 1953 and later divorced. She then married Robert Walters in December 1977 and later divorced.

Phyllis was employed at Rath Packing in Waterloo for 30+ years until they closed and then worked for US West in Denver, CO until her retirement. Phyllis loved to drag race her Mustangs and her three brothers were the pit crew. She also spent many years fishing with her family in Canada. Everyone, especially very youngest brother, loved her favorite chocolate pie. She loved to make guacamole dip and have her Apple Snapple drink every day.

Survivors include her son, Ted Murray of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Galen "Bud"(Buelah) Stock of Cedar Falls and Larry (Janell) Stock of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Pat Stock of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest brother Darwin Stock.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held at from 4:00-7:00PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service Cedar Falls, with additional services in Colorado.

Memorials can be given to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
