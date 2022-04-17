Menu
Priscilla Anne Meyermann
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Priscilla Anne Meyermann

May 3, 1950-April 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Priscilla Anne Meyermann, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was born May 3, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Delores (Melton) Rowland. Priscilla married Paul Meyermann on December 28, 1980 in Des Moines. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013. Priscilla was a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines. While there she worked as a waitress and later a graphic designer with Meredith Corp. After moving to Cedar Falls with her husband she continued as a freelance graphic designer. Priscilla also worked in sales with Minuteman Press, was a dedicated wife and mother, and worked at Twin Oaks Framing at College Square Mall. She went back to school at UNI, earning her teaching degree, and was a substitute teacher for several years. Priscilla was an artist at heart, painting watercolors, playing the piano and cutting silhouettes.

She is survived by her son, Kurt Meyermann, of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Marsha Eilers and Christine Rowland Smith; a sister-in-law, Linda Meyermann; cousins, Brad Thorton, Brian Thorton, Becky Thorton Rudarmel, as well as several second cousins, nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Services will be 10:30 am Friday, April 22, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.