Rachael Goings

January 31, 1936-March 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Rachael Louise Goings, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pavilion of Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born January 31, 1936 in Reinbeck, daughter of Royal and Mabel Albert Johnson. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1953. She married Robert "Bob" Goings on December 15, 1955 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. She worked for 22 years in the Classified Advertising Dept. for the Waterloo Courier, 13 years at the Cedar Valley Food Bank (now Northeast Iowa Food Bank), and as a food demonstrator at Byron Ave. HyVee. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church – formerly Bethel Presbyterian Church. At Bethel she taught Sunday School and Bible School, was an elder, deacon, member of Ruth Circle, bell choir, choir. She also worked with Bosnian and Serbian immigrant families from 1997-2003. She and Bob delivered Meals on Wheels until 2015. She was on the CROP state advisory board from 1998-2000. She had been a Girl Scout Leader and Emerson School PTA president. Her hobbies have been making afghans and pillows, working on her family's genealogy on the computer and her many good memories of family camping and vacations and reunions. She also enjoyed collecting bells. Rachael is survived by husband, Bob of Waterloo; three children, Daniel (Sandi) Goings of Hudson‚ Teresa Hill of Fresno‚ CA, and Mykel (Karla) Goings of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jen) Goings, Troy (fiancé Renee Morgan) Goings, Cody (Angie) Goings, Chad (Jenni) Roth, Brian Roth, and Kelli (fiancé George Findley II) Roth; 17 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew, Chason, Detroit, Dayton, Edgar IV, Taylor, Tye, Leiloni, Owen, Kipton, Reese, Caleb, Hannah, Liam, Harper and Kennedy; and a sister, Elaine (Logan) Wilson of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Locke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, or Cedar Valley Hospice. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.