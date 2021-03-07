Menu
Rachael Goings
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Rachael Goings

January 31, 1936-March 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Rachael Louise Goings, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pavilion of Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born January 31, 1936 in Reinbeck, daughter of Royal and Mabel Albert Johnson. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1953. She married Robert "Bob" Goings on December 15, 1955 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. She worked for 22 years in the Classified Advertising Dept. for the Waterloo Courier, 13 years at the Cedar Valley Food Bank (now Northeast Iowa Food Bank), and as a food demonstrator at Byron Ave. HyVee. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church – formerly Bethel Presbyterian Church. At Bethel she taught Sunday School and Bible School, was an elder, deacon, member of Ruth Circle, bell choir, choir. She also worked with Bosnian and Serbian immigrant families from 1997-2003. She and Bob delivered Meals on Wheels until 2015. She was on the CROP state advisory board from 1998-2000. She had been a Girl Scout Leader and Emerson School PTA president. Her hobbies have been making afghans and pillows, working on her family's genealogy on the computer and her many good memories of family camping and vacations and reunions. She also enjoyed collecting bells. Rachael is survived by husband, Bob of Waterloo; three children, Daniel (Sandi) Goings of Hudson‚ Teresa Hill of Fresno‚ CA, and Mykel (Karla) Goings of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jen) Goings, Troy (fiancé Renee Morgan) Goings, Cody (Angie) Goings, Chad (Jenni) Roth, Brian Roth, and Kelli (fiancé George Findley II) Roth; 17 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew, Chason, Detroit, Dayton, Edgar IV, Taylor, Tye, Leiloni, Owen, Kipton, Reese, Caleb, Hannah, Liam, Harper and Kennedy; and a sister, Elaine (Logan) Wilson of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Locke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, or Cedar Valley Hospice. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Mar
11
Service
10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Cookie Grandma, You were such a beautiful person inside and out! I love and miss you more than words could ever express! I will never forgot the memories we´ve shared! You will always be my angel! Rest in heavenly peace my beautiful grandma!
Kelli L. Roth
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kent and Ann Orchard
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results