Rae Nellene Murphy Freet

July 29, 1945 - December 2, 2020

DYSART-Rae Nellene Murphy Freet, 75, of Dysart, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Thalman Square, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

She was born July 29, 1945 in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond E. and Frances M. Smith Murphy. She married Dennis Walter Freet Nov. 7, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Rae attended Columbus High School and graduated from Waterloo East in 1963, and enjoyed attending both Columbus and East Class of '63 reunions.

Rae was a realtor in the Cedar Valley for over 25 years. She was active on the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors, Jr. League, and Friends of Hospice Board.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Melanie (Brian) Johnson of Shell Rock; a son, Matthew (Amanda) Freet of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Elle (Matthew) Wilkinson, Taylor (Brittany Holzbach) Johnson and Kendahl Freet; a brother, John (Deb) Murphy of Waterloo; and a sister, Coleen (Diome) Alcomendas of Vancouver, Wash.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, 1st Lt. Thomas Murphy and Mike Murphy; two sisters, Nora Maher and Pat Cole.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Face covering and social distancing is required when attending.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.

