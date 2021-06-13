Menu
Ramona Tinkey
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Ramona Tinkey

CEDAR FALLS-Ramona Tinkey, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites. Memorial gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with private inurnment in the Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or the Salvation Army in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
