Ramona Tinkey

July 14, 1929-December 11, 2020

Ramona Tinkey, 91, of Cedar Falls died Friday, December 11th at Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born July 14, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Howard and Maxine (Fisher) Beatty. Ramona moved to Edgewood, Iowa with her family when she was quite young. She grew up in Edgewood, graduating from Edgewood High School in 1947. While in high school, Ramona was a cheerleader. She was also a lifeguard at Backbone State Park.

Ramona then attended Upper Iowa University and graduated in August of 1951 with a 2-year Diploma and a teaching certificate. While at Upper Iowa, Ramona was a runner-up for Homecoming Queen. After graduating, Ramona taught school in Guttenberg, Iowa and Denver, Iowa. She also worked as an associate at Cedar Heights School in Cedar Falls, Iowa for many years. On July 11, 1952, Ramona married Newell Tinkey in Edgewood. Three children were born to this union, Jody Helmrichs (Roger) of Dundee, Jamie Chapman (Dave) of Denver, and Jeffery Tinkey (Sue) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; two grandchildren; Matt (Jen) Chapman of Cedar Falls, and Michaela Tinkey of New York, NY; a great grandson, Elias Chapman; several nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her twin brother, Roger Beatty.

Ramona loved life and being around people. She played bridge for many years, enjoyed going out to eat, visiting the casinos, and spending time with her friends. Ramona was blessed with many good friends during her lifetime. She also volunteered her time at MercyOne in Cedar Falls.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or the Salvation Army in Waterloo Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.