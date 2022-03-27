Randall Lee Albert

February 23, 1963-February 22, 2022

Randy "Bones" Albert, 58, was born on February 23, 1963 to Kenneth Karl and Leona Mae Albert of Washburn, Iowa. He passed away on February 22, 2022.

Randy is survived by his mother Leona Albert of La Porte City; his brother Gregory (Deb) Albert of Dubuque; brother Mike Albert of Wilmar, MN; sister Laurie Albert-Conner (Kevin) of Urbandale and Ed (Lynn) Albert of Waterloo along with five nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Albert, sister Pamela Jean Albert and sister in law Laura Lynn Albert.

Randy served as a member of the Knights of Columbus and Big Brothers. He was an employee of Musicland, True Art Color Graphics, U of I College, Iowa City Sherriff's department and Tyson of Waterloo.

Randy loved the Dallas Cowboys even though many times he couldn't watch the game when they were performing badly. He liked watching NASCAR races as well.

Randy enjoyed collecting hot wheels and baseball cards, going bowling, to movies, taking long walks and nice evening campfires. He loved dad's homemade tenderloins and french fries, key lime pie M & Ms, Heath bars, Pringles and Suzy Qs.

Service information: Saturday, April 2, 2022; 1 pm Visitation 2 pm Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Washburn, Iowa

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice House and Unity Point Community Cancer Center of Waterloo.