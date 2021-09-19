Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall S. "Randy" Hankins
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Marion
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA

Randall "Randy" S. Hankins

October 29, 1954-September 14, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Randall "Randy" S. Hankins, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joined God in Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by Celebration of Life from 3:30 - 4 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion.

Randy was born on October 29, 1954, and raised in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area, the son of Earl and Joan Hankins. Randy was united in marriage to Judy Werner on September 26, 1998. Randy was a master plumber of 44 years before retiring in 2017. Randy was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. But mostly loved his family.

Randy is survived by his wife, Judy; Son, Shane (Summer) Hankins; Daughter, Tanya Hankins (Damien); eight grandchildren; siblings, Deb (Mike) Overman, Mike (Diana) Hankins, Roxanne Hemmer (Darrel Drewes), Rod Hankins, Tena Lindgren, Clint (Marilyn) Hankins, Tammy Balvanz and Mikell Hankins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Joan Hankins; brother, Earl Hankins; Brother-in-law Tom Hemmer.

Memorials in Randy memory may be directed to the family.

Please share a memory of Randy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for the loss of your brother and loved one. Deepest condolences to all.
Kathy VanLengen-Simpson
September 23, 2021
Judy , Let me know if there is any thing we can do. We have always enjoyed visiting with you and Randy. Our prayers are with you. Enjoy thinking of the memories you had together.
MARIE AND SYL HANDLEY
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results