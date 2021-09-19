Randall "Randy" S. Hankins

October 29, 1954-September 14, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Randall "Randy" S. Hankins, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joined God in Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by Celebration of Life from 3:30 - 4 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion.

Randy was born on October 29, 1954, and raised in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area, the son of Earl and Joan Hankins. Randy was united in marriage to Judy Werner on September 26, 1998. Randy was a master plumber of 44 years before retiring in 2017. Randy was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. But mostly loved his family.

Randy is survived by his wife, Judy; Son, Shane (Summer) Hankins; Daughter, Tanya Hankins (Damien); eight grandchildren; siblings, Deb (Mike) Overman, Mike (Diana) Hankins, Roxanne Hemmer (Darrel Drewes), Rod Hankins, Tena Lindgren, Clint (Marilyn) Hankins, Tammy Balvanz and Mikell Hankins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Joan Hankins; brother, Earl Hankins; Brother-in-law Tom Hemmer.

Memorials in Randy memory may be directed to the family.

Please share a memory of Randy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.