Randall W. "Randy" Meyer

May 14, 1971-June 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Randall W. "Randy" Meyer, 50, of Waterloo and formerly of La Porte City, died on Sat., June 5, 2021 after 33 years of fighting cancer. Randy was born on May 14, 1971 in Waterloo, son of James & Dianne (Warford) Meyer. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1989. Randy received a mechanical drafting degree in 1991 from Hawkeye Tech. Randy worked as a draftsman at Unverferth Manufacturing Co. for 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing basketball & going fishing with his brother, Tim, and other friends. Randy never complained and always had a smile on his face. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR races on Sundays. Survived by his parents, Jim & Dianne Meyer of Waterloo and brother, Tim Meyer of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his maternal & paternal grandparents. Memorials to St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, La Porte City Specialty Care, or to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Services: 1:30 pm on Thurs., June 10, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wed., June 9, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial: West View. www.KearnsFuneralService.com