Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randi Marie Fritze
1989 - 2020
BORN
1989
DIED
2020

Randi Marie Fritze

August 4,1989 - December 11,2020

Randi Marie Fritze, 31, of Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died suddenly Friday December 11, from injuries in an accident. Randi was born August 4, 1989 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Tim and Jodi (Thompson) Fritze. Randi is survived by a daughter Ivory 6, and two sons Junior 5, and Bradley 11, all of Minnesota. Her father Tim Fritze of Florida, and her mother Jodi (Shawn) McGrane of Iowa. Three brothers Alec, Kyle, and Kurtis all of Iowa. A sister Meranda of Kansas. Maternal grandparents Jerry (Joan-deceased) Thompson of Iowa, and Caroline (Mike) Johnston of Arkansas. Along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from various areas and states. There will be no services provided at this time.

"Randi is not with us physically but will always exist in our hearts, minds, memories and prayers."


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jody and Tim I want to take the time out to say how very sorry I am The loss of your daughter I remember when she was born I got to watch her a couple of times which is very cool so young my sympathies go out to the both of you
Brenda
Friend
January 7, 2021
Tim, so sorry to hear of Randi's passing. You are in my thoughts a d prayers.
Michael Rhodes
January 5, 2021
Randi was always a close friend, more like a sister to me. I will love her always and never forget her beautiful smile
Emma
January 5, 2021
I LOVE YOU NOW and FOREVER. You will be missed always but NEVER FORGOTTEN. I know we will see each other again. BEAUTIFUL and PERFECT. LOVE YOU
Mom
December 20, 2020
Love my daughter now and forever.
Will be forever missed ❤
JODI MCGRANE
Mother
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results