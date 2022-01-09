Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Randy Ray Milligan
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022

Randy Ray Milligan

November 13, 1957-January 5, 2022

EVANSDALE-Randy Ray Milligan, 64, of Evansdale, died January 5th from COPD surrounded by family. He was born November 13th, 1957, son of Don Sr. and Betty Milligan.

Randy was a long time custodian but his favorite job was being an uncle. He enjoyed history, traveling, genealogy, and camping.

Survived by: two brothers, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by three sisters: Kathy, Vickie, Sheila, brother Dan, nephew Jeremy.

Services will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gonna miss you uncle. Your with your sister (my mom) and your mom (grandma Betty) now. No more pain and stress for you. You'll be missed
Daniel DeVore Sr
Family
January 9, 2022
