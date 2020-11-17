Ray J. Tessau

October 15, 1936-November 13, 2020

Ray John Tessau, 84, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Doyen Chapel in Wellsburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. Burial will follow at the Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. (Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged and requested by the family) Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ray was born October 15, 1936, to Emil and Emmi (Vogt) Tessau. He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1954. He attended Waterloo Barber College. He followed that profession for 60+ years. He also worked at Dayco Corp. in Eldora, IA and a school bus driver in the 70's for a few years.

Ray married Carol LeAnn Schmidt on June 25, 1965, at Wellsburg Reformed Church. They made their home in Wellsburg. They were blessed with 4 children: Karen (Mike) Heerkes of Dike, Marlee (Bruce) Ellis of Cedar Rapids, Lisa (Chris) Ollendieck of Cedar Falls, Geoffrey (Carrie) Tessau of St. Charles, IA; and 9 grandchildren: Hannah & Olivia Heerkes, Emily & Quinton Ellis, Erin & Josh Ollendieck, Noah, Danica & Liam Tessau.

Ray was a member of Wellsburg Reformed Church. He enjoyed being with his family, golfing, fishing, watching sports, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children & grandchildren; a twin brother, Roy (Susan) Tessau; a sister-in-law, Janice (Myron) VanHorn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters: Marlys Meester, Alice Elaine Ennenga, and Mary Ann Tessau; a brother-in-law, Dale Ennenga; and a niece, Brenda Ennenga Cohen.