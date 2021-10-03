Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Ben DeVries
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St
Greene, IA

Raymond Ben DeVries

GREENE-Funeral Services for Raymond DeVries, 92, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene with full Military Honors conducted by Tack Barnet Post 268 American Legion of Greene. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Raymond passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the American Legion, 10068 Sandhill Road, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Ray was always easy to talk to
Mike McRoberts
October 4, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. I extend my sympathy to you, Emma, and family.
Linda Epley
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results