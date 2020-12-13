Raymond G. "Ray" Nielsen

October 4, 1943-December 4, 2020

WATERLOO – Raymond G. "Ray" Nielsen, 77, of Waterloo died Friday, December 4th at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 4, 1943 in Cedar Falls, son of Oscar and Grace (Jungling) Nielsen. He married Rebecca Larson on May 16, 1964 in Cedar Falls and they later divorced. On October 5, 2002, he married his best friend, soulmate, and the love of his life, Dixie Earle of Waterloo.

Ray was employed with John Deere, starting in the Foundry, and then Engine Works. After retiring in 1996, he worked at Omega Cabinets for several years. He was a devoted dad, grandpa, and friend - always generous with his time and love. He always had time for his children (coaching Optimist Baseball, family vacations, baseball games in Kansas City), never said no when one of his kids asked to play catch. He never missed a baseball, softball, football game, or wrestling match. He was always there to help with fix-it jobs or to babysit his grandchildren as his kids became adults. He was the first one to any celebration for his grandkids and was proud of each one of them. Ray was a trusted friend. He delivered Meals-on-Wheels for several years and helped friends that needed rides or groceries. Ray left a great example of hard work, love, humility, and true devotion to all those he loved.

Survived by his wife, Dixie of Waterloo; three children: Randy (Rachel) Nielsen of Marshalltown, Lorri (Guy Johnson) Nielsen of Reno, NV, and Scott (Lisa) Nielsen of Cedar Rapids; a stepson, Mathew Earle of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Preceded in death by: his parents and a daughter-in-law, Annette Nielsen.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, no services are being planned. Inurnment at a later date in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.