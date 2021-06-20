Menu
Reatha Cheryl "Susie" Kruger
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Reatha "Susie" Cheryl Kruger

January 28, 1940-June 12, 2021

Reatha "Susie" Cheryl Kruger, 81, formerly of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the American House in Bonita Springs, FL. She was born January 28, 1940, in Parkersburg, daughter of Frank and Reatha (Berger) Rogers. Susie was given her nickname because her eyes were as dark at birth as black-eyed Susan flowers and the name stuck. She married Arnold Ray Kruger on April 4, 1959, in Parkersburg. Susie attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for bookkeeping. The couple made their home on their beloved acreage in Wellsburg until moving into the Ledges in Cedar Falls. November of 2019, they travelled to Florida which became their home for Susie's remaining days.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Pamela; brothers, Charles (Irene), Richard and Robert; and her parents-in-law. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Arnie; her son, Roger (Angie) Kruger of Shell Rock; daughters, Arnette (Rich) Buchholz of Blue River, WI, and Annalee Kruger of Estero, FL; 5 grandchildren: Johnathon (Kennedy) Kruger of Cedar Falls, and Klaas, Dietrich, Gretjen and Wilhelm Buchholz of Blue River, WI; brother, Frank (Connie) Rogers of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law, Lawrence (Linda) Kruger of Cedar Falls; Tom (Bernita) Huss of Cedar Falls; and sisters-in-law, Janette (Robert) Rogers of Waterloo and Nona (Klaas) Kruger of Cedar Falls.

Susie's funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial at 1:30 pm at Colfax Cemetery of Holland. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021 and an hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donors' choosing. For the full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Susie was active in ladies' aid groups, Bible Study, Girl Scouts of America, AMVETS Auxiliary, and many community volunteer opportunities. She loved music and sewing and was an impressive cook and baker. Susie was kind and tender-hearted and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
25
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Colfax Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Holland, Iowa 50642
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Arnie - so sorry to hear of your loss prayers and blessings to you nd your family
Clair Schuman
June 23, 2021
Susie never lost that beautiful smile. She was kind and funny and everything a wife and mother could could be. She was cherished by all that knew her. Susie will be missed. Rest in His arms Susie.
Butch Brown
Friend
June 22, 2021
May God's love and the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Peggy and Charlie T.
June 21, 2021
sorry to hear about your loss, our condolences to you and your family.. remember riding the bus and going to school with kids, and going over to house with dad for coffee..
keith zimmerman
Other
June 20, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Arny. Our condolences and prayers go out to you and your family.
James Glass
June 20, 2021
