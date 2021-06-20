Reatha "Susie" Cheryl Kruger

January 28, 1940-June 12, 2021

Reatha "Susie" Cheryl Kruger, 81, formerly of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the American House in Bonita Springs, FL. She was born January 28, 1940, in Parkersburg, daughter of Frank and Reatha (Berger) Rogers. Susie was given her nickname because her eyes were as dark at birth as black-eyed Susan flowers and the name stuck. She married Arnold Ray Kruger on April 4, 1959, in Parkersburg. Susie attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for bookkeeping. The couple made their home on their beloved acreage in Wellsburg until moving into the Ledges in Cedar Falls. November of 2019, they travelled to Florida which became their home for Susie's remaining days.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Pamela; brothers, Charles (Irene), Richard and Robert; and her parents-in-law. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Arnie; her son, Roger (Angie) Kruger of Shell Rock; daughters, Arnette (Rich) Buchholz of Blue River, WI, and Annalee Kruger of Estero, FL; 5 grandchildren: Johnathon (Kennedy) Kruger of Cedar Falls, and Klaas, Dietrich, Gretjen and Wilhelm Buchholz of Blue River, WI; brother, Frank (Connie) Rogers of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law, Lawrence (Linda) Kruger of Cedar Falls; Tom (Bernita) Huss of Cedar Falls; and sisters-in-law, Janette (Robert) Rogers of Waterloo and Nona (Klaas) Kruger of Cedar Falls.

Susie's funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial at 1:30 pm at Colfax Cemetery of Holland. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021 and an hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donors' choosing. For the full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Susie was active in ladies' aid groups, Bible Study, Girl Scouts of America, AMVETS Auxiliary, and many community volunteer opportunities. She loved music and sewing and was an impressive cook and baker. Susie was kind and tender-hearted and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.