Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Rebecca "Becky" Bullerman
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA

Rebecca "Becky" Bullerman

December 7, 1949-April 4, 2022

Rebecca "Becky" Bullerman, 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, April 4, 2022, at Centerville Health in Dayton, surrounded by her loving family.

Becky was born on December 7, 1949, in Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of Leona (Bruns) and Edwin Gaede. She graduated from Sumner High School in 1967 and attended beauty school. Becky worked at the Headhunter in Waterloo and later the Hair Loft in Denver. Becky met her husband, Duane Bullerman, in Waterloo and the two were married in Sumner in 1979.

Becky was a member of St. John's Maxfield Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, gardening, camping, eating out, and spending time with her grandchildren. Never one to sit still, she was feisty, mischievous and fiercely independent.

Becky is survived by her husband of 43 years, Duane; one son, Brian (Lisa) Bullerman of Dayton, Ohio; two step-daughters, Jacquie (Myron) Bullerman-Hill of Chelsea, Michigan, Marcey Bullerman of Newport, Kentucky; two grandchildren; one step-grandchild; her sister Marjorie Knoploh of Sumner, and Russell Gaede of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Warren Gaede of Denver.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver, with Pastor Katie Rodriquez officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation (https://www.braintrauma.org/donate) and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
