Rebecca Ann Whitney
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Rebecca Ann Whitney

September 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Rebecca Ann Whitney, age 70, of Fridley, MN (formerly of Waterloo) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, the daughter of Darlene (Loy) Hospodarsky and Carl Roberts, and lovingly raised by her mother and step-father, Delmer Hospodarsky. Becky graduated from Waterloo East High in 1969 and married Dan Whitney on November 6, 1971, in Waterloo. She worked as a Territory Sales Manager at GE's Modular Space in Minneapolis.

Becky is survived by her mother, Darlene Hospodarsky of Waterloo; husband, Dan Whitney of Fridley, MN; daughters, Dana Povlitzki and Danielle (Clint) Zane both of MN; 4 grandchildren: Bella, Landon, Austin, and Ashton; sister, Linda Tyler of Chandler, AZ; and brother, Mike (Kim) Hospodarsky of Hudson.

Becky's visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery of Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Family and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Sep
24
Graveside service
Hillside Cemetery
W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To a beautiful soul I´ve know since elementary school! We grew up together in the same neighborhood and we considered each other sisters! So many wonderful memories I will always cherish! Loved her dearly!
Patricia Roszell
Friend
September 21, 2021
