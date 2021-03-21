Menu
Renee Jean Bunger
1967 - 2021
Renee Jean Bunger

March 23, 1967 - March 14, 2021

WATERLOO - Renee Jean Bunger, 53, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Waterloo. She was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 23, 1967.

Renee attended Northern University High School in Cedar Falls and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines in 1985. She was a State Champion and Iowa Girls High School All-American in swimming. She attended the University of Kansas, where she was a Division I All-American. Renee later transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. She was currently employed at Winnebago in Forest City.

Renee was preceded in death by her mother Kathy Bunger, and her grandparents Kenneth and LaDonna Bunger, Eugene and Carol Scovel, Alvin and Gladys Homolar, Glenn and Phyllis Franklin.

Renee is survived by her father Sidney (Marcia) Bunger, Dwain (Peggy) Homolar, sister Shannon (Bob) Closson and her nephews Dalton and Gabe Closson, brothers Chad (Jessica) Homolar and family, Marc Homolar, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and good friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be made out to CFCF Bunger Family Foundation. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories with a celebration of life at a later date.


Becky Merritt, Barb & Jim Hill
April 8, 2021
I am so sorry to here of Renee passing my thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Vickie Mcdonald
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the Bunger family.
Renea Friedman
March 22, 2021
Sid, I send my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I can not imagine what you are feeling right now. In case you do not remember me, we lived next door to you on Marie street in Elk Run. Blessings to you and your family. Deacon Dan Rigel.
Dan Rigel
March 22, 2021
