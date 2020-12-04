Renee Heyer

June 12, 1920-November 30, 2020

Renee Heyer, 100, of Sumner, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Private graveside services will be held at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with Deacon Mike Schemmel presiding. Memorials may be made in Renee's name to the Sumner Public Library.

Renee Emilenne Paulette (Tassin) Heyer was born June 12, 1920 in Bobigny France, a suburb of Paris, to Esther Berthe (Heslot) Tassin and Gustav Charles Tassin. She was the only child born to this union. Renee met Jim Heyer at a dance in Paris, where he was stationed with the US army as a topographer creating maps for the invasion of Normandy. He proposed marriage and they were married on June 30, 1945 in France.

The couple was married for over 45 years. Jim died in 1990. Renee's mother, Esther died in 2000. Renee is survived by her three daughters, Roxane Wright of Marion, IA. Therese Heyer of Sumner, and Laurie-Ann Heyer (Kevin Waskow) of Boise ID. She is also survived by 3 grandsons, Jack Argo of Chicago, IL, William Wright of Center Point IA and Aaron Dean of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Molly Nolte of Shell Rock, IA and Jillian Nolte of Waterloo, IA. She has seven great grandchildren.