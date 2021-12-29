Rex B. Fuller

March 24, 1937-December 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Rex B. Fuller, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died Dec. 24, at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1937 in Oelwein, son of Thomas A. and Ruth E. Bullis Fuller. He was raised in Dunkerton and joined the U.S. Army where he honorably served our country.

He married Joice Standley on July 26, 1958 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Rex was a machinist for John Deere for 30 years, retiring in Oct. of 1988.

Rex enjoyed woodworking and building miniature creations. His creations consisted of model circus wagons and farm wagons that were always hitched to a team of horses. Rex lived on a hobby farm outside Independence where he farmed and raised several animals…cattle, pigs, bees, and many, many rabbits. Rex knew the Lord as his personal Savior and shared this gift by teaching Sunday School to 1st grade through 3rd grade boys at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for 22 years, and later taught Adult Sunday School at Walker Bible Church.

Survivors include: his wife of Waterloo; three daughters, Rebecca (Neil) Mills of Ainsworth, Iowa, Fonda Fuller of Waterloo and Karla (Ray) Ainsworth of Independence; seven grandchildren, Megan Slife, Martin Ainsworth, Lance Mills, Erin Mills, Areil Mills, Tessa Bultsma and Kaylee Bultsma; three great grandsons, Wesley, Noah, and Maverick; one brother, Roy (Pat) Fuller of Kyle, Texas; and two sisters, Shirley Sommerfelt of Waterloo and Judy Matlock of Woodstock, Ga.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Teresa Bultsma; and a half-brother, Wayne Fuller.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at Cedar Falls Christian Church, Cedar Falls, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: directed to the family.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on our face book page, a link can be found on our website.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.