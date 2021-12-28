Ricardo "Rick" Rodden

June 28, 1958-December 20, 2021

Ricardo "Rick" Rodden of Austin, TX formerly of Waterloo died Monday December 20, 2021 at home.

Rick was born on June 28, 1958 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Howard & Kaye (McMillian) Rodden. Rick grew up in Waterloo & moved to Minnesota after high school. He later moved to Austin, TX where he lived for the last 20 years.

Rick is survived by a brother Troy (Caroline) Rodden of Waterloo, two sisters Tracy Larson (Steven) of Bismarck, MO & Suzanne Remington of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Denise Bruno & a brother Terry.

Funeral Services are pending & will be held at a later date.