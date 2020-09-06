Richard A. "Smitty" Schmidt

(1952-2020)

Richard Allen "Smitty" Schmidt, 67, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on August 25, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Ernest R. "Dick" Schmidt and Evelyn Jean Smith Schmidt. He had been in the care of Exceptional Persons Service for 22 years, retiring from Goodwill in 2011. In his younger years, he worked at John Deere, built silos, did woodworking, and went fishing with his parents. Smitty loved rock n roll, playing Farkel, playing Kings Corner on his Wii, spending time with family and friends, and could do a Word Search Puzzle book in two days. He made the best out of the life that was given him. He is survived by a brother, Michael R. Schmidt of Barstow, California; two sisters, Karolyn of Sheboygan, Wisconsin and Susan Togersen of Reinbeck; 8 nephews; 3 nieces; many great nieces and nephews; and many great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece. A private family burial was held on July 30, 2020, at the Reinbeck Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Please direct memorials to the family, a donation will be made at later date.