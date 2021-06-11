Menu
Richard D. "Dick" Ammerman
Richard "Dick" D. Ammerman

HOLMEN - Richard "Dick" D. Ammerman, 92, of Holmen passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at

Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 1, 1929 to Bernard and Merle (Dake) Ammerman. On June 9, 1950 Dick married Darlene Jennings and they celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Dick had many vocations. During the first years of their marriage, Dick and his father (Bernard Ammerman) ran a mink ranch in Viroqua, WI. When the mink business became difficult, Dick finished his Master's Degree at UW Stout and began teaching industrial arts at Holmen High School. Dick also taught drivers education and coached basketball. In the late sixties Dick went to work for Western Wisconsin Technical College as an administrator, where he finished his career.

Dick wanted to give back to his community. His passion for education led him to run for the Holmen School Board, where he served for an amazing 30 years.

The Coulee Golf Bowl saw him for Thursday night bowling league with the same team for 50 years. He also loved to hunt birds, catch walleyes, chase a golf ball and water ski.

His most passionate hobby was his family. His passing has left a large hole in our hearts.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; two sons: Rodney (Julie) Ammerman of St. Paul, MN and Randy (Jeanne) Ammerman of Holmen; four grandchildren: Ryan Ammerman, Nicholas (Monica) Ammerman, Tara (Mark) Rapovich, and Natalie (Derek) Frederixon; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Joyce Spence and Lois Tollefson.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy. Pastor Gordon Clary will officiate and burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery.

Dick was not a flower lover, but he did love dogs. Please make memorials to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
515 McHugh Road, Holmen, WI
Jun
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Viroqua Church of Christ
825 Nelson Pkwy, WI
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Viroqua Church of Christ
825 Nelson Pkwy, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Uncle Dick´s warm personality and especially loved his infectious laugh! I have many wonderful memories of him! Mom, Joyce , and him , along with grandma and grandpa are reunited! I had a long phone conversation with him just several weeks ago. So sorry I can´t make it to the service!!
Karen Mittelman
Family
June 8, 2021
My heart is so sad to hear that Uncle Dick passed away, but is also so full of many great memories and gratitude for everything he did for all of us! He was a great man and I loved him dearly. I´m so sorry we cannot be there for his funeral, but know we are there with you all in thought and prayers. Love you Randy, Rod and families
Gary & Tammy Nelson and family
Family
June 7, 2021
Darlene and family, I am so sorry to hear about Dick. I remember coming to your home a couple times. I think for a bridal shower. Always enjoyed seeing both of you. I know Mom and Dad did as well. Thinking of you.
Kimberly Eide-Stilwell (Eloise Eide's daughter)
Other
June 7, 2021
