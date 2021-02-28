Menu
Richard "Dick" Braun
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI

Richard "Dick" Braun

October 13, 1943-February 24, 2021

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI - Richard "Dick" Braun passed away at home surrounded by family in South Milwaukee, WI, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born October 13, 1943 in Waterloo, IA to the late Bernard "Bernie" and Naomi (nee Hurley) Braun. Husband of over 54 years to Vija (nee Aperans) Braun and father to Lisa (Dan) Kurszewski and Deborah Braun, Dick is also survived by his brothers David "Tom" (Mary Anderson) Braun, Keith (Becky) Braun and sisters, Shelley (Dennis) Francik and Cindy (Morey) Gladden. Dick is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dick graduated summa cum laude from the University of Iowa - College of Law in 1971 and moved to Milwaukee, WI to begin a 20-year career with Whyte and Hirschbeck S.C. He retired in 2009 as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Wisconsin.

A sports enthusiast, Dick was an avid tennis player who enjoyed spending time golfing and attending Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks games.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and those who helped care for Dick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name can be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association at: https://www.wiparkinson.org/donate/.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church
7401 University Avenue, FALLS, IA
Aug
6
Interment
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
404 N. College Street, FALLS, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure to work with Dick when he was an Assistant Attorney General. He was a true professional and consistently pleasant.
James S. Thiel
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. He was a wonderful colleague at DOJ. My deepest sympathies to Dick´s family.
Mary Burke
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. I remember him from working at W&H.
Michelle Reimer Powell
March 2, 2021
Vija, our prayers go out to you and your family for your loss.
Linda (Alderman) Benning
February 28, 2021
