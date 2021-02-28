Richard "Dick" Braun

October 13, 1943-February 24, 2021

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI - Richard "Dick" Braun passed away at home surrounded by family in South Milwaukee, WI, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born October 13, 1943 in Waterloo, IA to the late Bernard "Bernie" and Naomi (nee Hurley) Braun. Husband of over 54 years to Vija (nee Aperans) Braun and father to Lisa (Dan) Kurszewski and Deborah Braun, Dick is also survived by his brothers David "Tom" (Mary Anderson) Braun, Keith (Becky) Braun and sisters, Shelley (Dennis) Francik and Cindy (Morey) Gladden. Dick is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dick graduated summa cum laude from the University of Iowa - College of Law in 1971 and moved to Milwaukee, WI to begin a 20-year career with Whyte and Hirschbeck S.C. He retired in 2009 as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Wisconsin.

A sports enthusiast, Dick was an avid tennis player who enjoyed spending time golfing and attending Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks games.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and those who helped care for Dick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name can be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association at: https://www.wiparkinson.org/donate/.