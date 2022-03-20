Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Carl Derifield
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 17 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Local 838 UAW Hall
Send Flowers

Richard (Dick) Carl Derifield

April 5, 1942-March 8, 2022

Richard (Dick) Derifield passed away on March 8, 2022 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA, age 79, from natural causes. He was born on April 5, 1942, son of Carl F. and Stella (Brey) Derifield in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He married Judy L. Wilson on June 16, 1963 at the Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale, IA. Dick retired after 31 1/2 years from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works in 1994.

He was an honest and wonderful man who was an amazing husband, loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He enjoyed wood working, nature, and watching TV, especially old Western movies and stock car races.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, his daughter Colleen (Terry) Barna, grandson Michael (Amy) Borwig, granddaughters Caitlin (Matt) Mostek and Anna Marie Michelsen (Austin Toebe), great-grandchildren Emmy and Lexy Borwig, Lainey Mae and Greyson Michael Mostek, and Harrison Ray Toebe. He is also survived by his sister, Roxie (Andy) LaFontaine, brother Gary (Carolyn) Derifield, sister-in-law Bonnie (Pat) Feldpouch, brother-in-laws Alton Horn and Bernard Gallmeyer along with several nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly Marie Michelsen, father and mother-in-law Harold and Melba Wilson, sister-in-laws Velma Horn and Elenora Gallmeyer, and a niece, Jodi Derifield-Betts along with several extended family members

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on June 17th at the Local 838 UAW Hall in Waterloo, IA from 4-7pm.

Please direct all memorials to Evansdale Ambulance/Frst Responders or and/or Gilbertville Ambulance/Frst Responders.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Local 838 UAW Hall
Waterloo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I had the pleasure of working with Dick at Deere, Dept 311. Rock solid for sure. I know he will be missed. Prayers
Jim Kerns
March 23, 2022
So sorry about Dick the old gang is getting smaller and smaller don't like it but can't bring back them good old days you take care Judy
Dennis and Carol Witt
Friend
March 22, 2022
Judy and Colleen, I'm so sorry for your loss. Dick was such a great guy. I had so much fun with Kim and remembering all the time spent at your house on Enid St. and with your family. Dick had the best laugh and loved playing jokes on both his girls. My prayers are with you both.
Jennie Dalziel - Bowser
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dick passing. I hired Kimberly at Dan Deery and met Dick and of course Anna. Prayers for all your family at this time.
Monte Johnson
Friend
March 21, 2022
I don't remember if I have ever met Richard but I knew his father Carl and other Deerfield relatives so I felt I should convey my condolences to the family and friends.....R.I.P.Richard
Jeff Sherwood
March 21, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
aj &de knaack
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results