Richard (Dick) Carl Derifield

April 5, 1942-March 8, 2022

Richard (Dick) Derifield passed away on March 8, 2022 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA, age 79, from natural causes. He was born on April 5, 1942, son of Carl F. and Stella (Brey) Derifield in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He married Judy L. Wilson on June 16, 1963 at the Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale, IA. Dick retired after 31 1/2 years from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works in 1994.

He was an honest and wonderful man who was an amazing husband, loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He enjoyed wood working, nature, and watching TV, especially old Western movies and stock car races.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, his daughter Colleen (Terry) Barna, grandson Michael (Amy) Borwig, granddaughters Caitlin (Matt) Mostek and Anna Marie Michelsen (Austin Toebe), great-grandchildren Emmy and Lexy Borwig, Lainey Mae and Greyson Michael Mostek, and Harrison Ray Toebe. He is also survived by his sister, Roxie (Andy) LaFontaine, brother Gary (Carolyn) Derifield, sister-in-law Bonnie (Pat) Feldpouch, brother-in-laws Alton Horn and Bernard Gallmeyer along with several nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly Marie Michelsen, father and mother-in-law Harold and Melba Wilson, sister-in-laws Velma Horn and Elenora Gallmeyer, and a niece, Jodi Derifield-Betts along with several extended family members

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on June 17th at the Local 838 UAW Hall in Waterloo, IA from 4-7pm.

Please direct all memorials to Evansdale Ambulance/Frst Responders or and/or Gilbertville Ambulance/Frst Responders.