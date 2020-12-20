Richard E. Engen

September 1, 1937-December 17, 2020

Independence - Richard E. Engen, 83 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at ABCM Rehab. East Campus in Independence. He was born on September 1, 1937, in Clarion, the son of Harold Hanson and Alma Henrietta (Marcus) Engen. He graduated from high school in Clarion with the Class of 1955. He then graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1959. Mr. Engen taught high school social studies and driver's education, and coached football, basketball, and baseball in the Independence Community School District in Independence. He also was the school employee contract negotiator. He retired in 1997.

On June 9, 1963, he and the former Joan Frances Stupp were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 1998. Mr. Engen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Kiwanis Club in Independence, and an Independence City Councilman for 12 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs and Bears ball games.

Mr. Engen is survived by 2 daughters, Sally Engen of Charles City, and Robyn Engen of Independence.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, 1 infant daughter, Rachel, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Cremation Garden in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.