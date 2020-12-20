Menu
Richard E. Engen
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Richard E. Engen

September 1, 1937-December 17, 2020

Independence - Richard E. Engen, 83 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at ABCM Rehab. East Campus in Independence. He was born on September 1, 1937, in Clarion, the son of Harold Hanson and Alma Henrietta (Marcus) Engen. He graduated from high school in Clarion with the Class of 1955. He then graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1959. Mr. Engen taught high school social studies and driver's education, and coached football, basketball, and baseball in the Independence Community School District in Independence. He also was the school employee contract negotiator. He retired in 1997.

On June 9, 1963, he and the former Joan Frances Stupp were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 1998. Mr. Engen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Kiwanis Club in Independence, and an Independence City Councilman for 12 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs and Bears ball games.

Mr. Engen is survived by 2 daughters, Sally Engen of Charles City, and Robyn Engen of Independence.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, 1 infant daughter, Rachel, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Cremation Garden in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cremation Garden in Mt. Hope Cemetery
Independence, IA
White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dick was a great guy. No one could tell a story like Dick. He was both a mentor and a powerful advocate for educators. He will be missed.
Bruce Lear
December 21, 2020
Roger White
December 21, 2020
Dick Engen was a good friend and mentor. Dick was responsible for my coming to Independence when he recommended that I be hired as a Social Studies Teacher and Coach at Independence High School. He took me under his wing coaching and encouraging me during my early years in teaching. Dick also later encouraged me to run for a seat on the Independence City Council. I owe a great deal of my people skills, confidence, and success over the years to Dick’s tutelage. He was one the brightest people I have had the honor of working with. Sally and Robyn please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your father. . Bob Hill
Robert Hill
Friend
December 19, 2020
Will miss our deep discussions on politics and life in general. Dick was always appreciative and willing to lend a hand. Definitely going to miss him.
Steve Sherrets
Friend
December 18, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher and very patient with the students.
Derek
Student
December 18, 2020
