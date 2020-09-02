Richard Gehrke

(1937 - 2020)

Richard Gehrke, 83, of Oelwein passed away Sunday August 30, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday September 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Memorial Mass will then begin at 10:30 AM. Inurnment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Richard Paul Gehrke was born in Oelwein on February 11, 1937 to parents John and Claribel (Miller) Gehrke. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Oelwein and then attended Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. On September 9, 1961 he was united in marriage with Barbara Kauten at St. Francis Catholic Church in Fayette.

Richard had been employed with the Chicago Great Western Railway, served as Sexton of Grandview Cemetery in Fayette and was an appliance repair technician for Sears. He served honorably in the Iowa National Guard for 12 ½ years. He was a member of Sacred Heart, Knights of Columbus and the Rosary Society in Oelwein. Richard was ordained Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1984, serving at St. Francis in Fayette and St. Mary's in Hazleton.