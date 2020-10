Richard H. Richter

WATERLOO – Richard H. "Dick" Richter, 73, of Evansdale, died Monday, Oct. 12 at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Locke Funeral Home with military honors. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.