Richard Lee Hanna

September 24, 1942-January 3, 2022

Richard passed away on Monday, January 3 at the age of 79. Affectionately known as Dick or Rusty, he was born on September 24, 1942, in Waterloo the only child of John and Johnita Waters Hanna. After graduating from West High School in 1960, Dick studied at Iowa State and the University of Alaska. It goes without saying his knowledge of any topic reached far beyond a classroom of learning. Over the years he had a love for hunting and his prized gun collection but the lifetime experience that defined who he was, was his time in the U.S. Airforce and flying B-52s. He was stationed in Texas, California, Washington, Colorado, and his favorite memories, come from his time in Alaska. After his retirement from the military, he returned to Waterloo to be a part of Miller Medical/American Home Patient and eventually winding down in to a position with the National Cattle Congress. While the ugly diseases of dementia and Alzheimers can be difficult to watch, it can also bring times of joy. He loved to revisit places like he was still there, and fondly referred to missions and outings until his last days. Dick was a story teller, that never seemed to run out of stories and will forever be known as the king of quips and bad jokes. There isn't a dog in the county that couldn't find him for a hello or a hidden treat in his pocket. The McDonalds drive thru staff will miss him and his furry visitors along with the people who very much enjoyed his company over the years. Dicks last days were spent at New Aldaya in the memory care unit, but in his mind, he was in a plane or off to Colorado or Alaska. He will have private graveside military honored services in the Spring and he will be dearly missed by the ones who endured the one-liners over the years; Suzzanna and Alaynna Dell, Teionna Hanna, Larry, Christine, Fletcher and Casey Anderson, and Connie Hanna.

"Once you have tasted Flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned Skyward-for there you have been, and there you will always long to return"

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family. Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.