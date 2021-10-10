Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. Hare
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Richard A. Hare

ROWLEY-Richard A. Hare, 79 years old, of rural Rowley, Iowa, died at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1942, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Raymond Isaac and Ethel Emma (Sanford) Hare. He graduated from high school in Rowley with the Class of 1961. He farmed all of his life. On January 5, 1962, he and the former LaVonne Chapman were married in Independence. They later divorced. On April 22, 1989, he and the former Myrtle Florence Rundel were married in Marengo, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2014. Mr. Hare was a 50+ year member of the Rowley Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau. Most of all he was the founder and president of Hare's Pond and Recreation Area.

Mr. Hare is survived by 1 son, Dan (Sharky) Hare of Winthrop, Iowa, 1 daughter, Patty (Brad) Oregon of Independence, 6 grandchildren, Samantha Hare, Nicholas Hare, Amanda Goslin, Shawn Stone, Shain Stone, Shellei Williams, 1 brother, Glen (Karol) Hare of Johnston, Iowa, and 3 stepson, Scott (Shelley) Larson, Rod (Silvia) Larson, and Run Larson

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 10th, at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West, Independence, IA
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West, Independence, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Richard was always there to greet us when we went horseback riding at Hare's Pond. He was very proud of his work.
Alice Timmerman, DVM
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results