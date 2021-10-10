Richard A. Hare

ROWLEY-Richard A. Hare, 79 years old, of rural Rowley, Iowa, died at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1942, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Raymond Isaac and Ethel Emma (Sanford) Hare. He graduated from high school in Rowley with the Class of 1961. He farmed all of his life. On January 5, 1962, he and the former LaVonne Chapman were married in Independence. They later divorced. On April 22, 1989, he and the former Myrtle Florence Rundel were married in Marengo, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2014. Mr. Hare was a 50+ year member of the Rowley Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau. Most of all he was the founder and president of Hare's Pond and Recreation Area.

Mr. Hare is survived by 1 son, Dan (Sharky) Hare of Winthrop, Iowa, 1 daughter, Patty (Brad) Oregon of Independence, 6 grandchildren, Samantha Hare, Nicholas Hare, Amanda Goslin, Shawn Stone, Shain Stone, Shellei Williams, 1 brother, Glen (Karol) Hare of Johnston, Iowa, and 3 stepson, Scott (Shelley) Larson, Rod (Silvia) Larson, and Run Larson

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 10th, at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.