Richard J. "Dick" Hunt
1924 - 2020
Richard J. "Dick" Hunt, 96, of Cedar Falls, died of a COVID-related illness Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Martin Center of the Western Home Communities. He was born March 30, 1924, in Waterloo, son of Lewis N. and Esther Klinefelter Hunt and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1942. He married Esther L. Kregle March 30, 1946, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo; she died November 7, 2007. Dick served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for Construction Machinery Co. for 46 years until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Dick was a fisherman, hunter and many summers traveled to the Black Hills of South Dakota to camp with his family. He enjoyed his friends, but No.1 in his book was being with family. Survived by three sons, John (Teresa) of Kansas City‚ MO., Scott of Cedar Falls and David (Sherri) of Urbandale; daughter, Jane (Norm) Doty of Durant; 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Jason and Abigail; eight great grandchildren. Preceded by his parents; wife; and brother, Roger L. Hunt. Services will be at a later date with inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to Exceptional Persons Inc, PO Box 4090, Waterloo 50704, www.episervice.org/you-can-help. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2020.
My deepest sympathy to Dick´s family. He was a long time neighbor and friend of our family on Homeway. Such a nice guy. Always happy to see me whenever I ran into him when I was home. Prayer for peace and comfort along with hugs going out to John, Scott, David, Jane and their families. I always enjoyed visiting with both of your parents.
Denise(Holmes)Fleener
December 11, 2020
