Richard J. Larimer

(1948-2020)

Richard J. Larimer, 72, of Cedar Falls died October 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be Friday October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Private family burial will be in the Story City Cemetery.

Richard was born on March 19, 1948 in Ames, Iowa to Robert and Minnie (Johnson) Larimer and married Karen Astin on December 22, 1972. He worked as a special education teacher and consultant for many years. Richard was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and enjoyed golfing, sports of all kinds and reading. He was always proud to be a Norwegian Lutheran. In his 10 year battle with cancer and other health complications, Richard never lost his easy going attitude or his commitment to his family and faith.

Richard is survived by his wife Karen of Cedar Falls; his two sons, Christopher (Danielle) Larimer and their two children, Drew and Nora of Cedar Falls and Michael Larimer (Cathy Kerbey) of Chicago, Il and his brother, Robert Larimer of Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Christopher and his sweet dog Hanna.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the UNI Panther Scholarship Club, St. John's Lutheran Church, an animal rescue league of donor's choice or the Salvation Army.

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is entrusted with arrangements.