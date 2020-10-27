Dr. Richard L. Danielson

September 1, 1934-October 24, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Dr. Richard L. Danielson, 86, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, October 24th at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born September 1, 1934 in Waterloo, son of LeRoy and Goldie (Crees) Danielson. He married Marlene Schaich and they later divorced. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his BA degree in Business Education from Iowa State Teachers College in 1959 and taught in California before earning his Doctor of Optometry in 1970 from University of California Berkeley. He was an Optometrist in various locations in California prior to returning to Cedar Falls. Richard loved all sports, but especially enjoyed participating in golf and bowling. After returning to his home state of Iowa after 57 years in California, he became a devoted fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and dirt track racing. He cherished his time with extended family and friends.

Survived by: a sister, Patricia (Bob) Hasty of Cedar Falls; a brother, David (Deb) Danielson of Cedar Falls; three step grandchildren, Kelly, Michael, and Chris Schaich; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Donald and Theodore Danielson; and sisters-in-law, Ruby and Lillian Danielson.

Private memorial services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service with inurnment in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.