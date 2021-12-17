Richard "Rich" Laurence Lorenzen

November 5, 1945-December 14, 2021

DYSART-Richard "Rich" Laurence Lorenzen was born on November 5, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Walter and Lillian (Arp) Lorenzen. He grew up on a farm northwest of Dysart and graduated from Dysart High School. On September 5, 1964, Rich was united in marriage to Carol Lassen. The couple made their home in Waterloo until 1968, when they moved to a farm near Dysart. In 1996, they moved to Dysart. Rich worked at Standard Heating in Waterloo from 1964 to 1967. He then farmed for 52 years, retiring in 2019. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and was a Luther League sponsor, the TBC Board, Dysart Jaycees, Dysart Lumber Company board, and the FCTC Board. Rich died at the age of 76 surrounded by his family on December 14, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Everett Lassen and Marvin and Dorothy Kanis. Rich is survived by his wife, Carol of Dysart; 3 children, Craig (Stefanie) Lorenzen of Dysart, Carla Lorenzen of Cedar Rapids, and Corey (Jennie) Lorenzen of La Porte City; 5 grandchildren, Logan (Brianna) Lorenzen, Lydia (Tairk) Goken, Ty Lorenzen, Lily Lorenzen, and Brady Lorenzen; a great granddaughter, Scout Goken and a great grandchild on the way; a brother, Larry (Bev) Lorenzen; and a sister-in-law, Janet (Terry) Trunck. The funeral will be on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Burial will follow in Dysart Cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Please direct memorials to the Cedar Valley Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church.