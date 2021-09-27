Richard C. Murphy

September 9, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Richard C. Murphy (Murph) of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo with family by his side. Murph was born in Clinton, Iowa and graduated from Bradley University. He enlisted in the United States Navy in the Officer Candidate School. He was an officer aboard the USS Walke from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Murph began working for IBM in Moline, IL as a salesman and retired after 38 successful years.

Murph is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 61 years, Donna Murphy. He is also survived by 3 children: Pieper (Dave) Sackett of IL, Scott (Jeri) Murphy of GA, and Page (Bill) Foss of CF, IA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Erin (Jeff) Hartman, Cory (Rachel) Sackett, Troy (Alyssa) Murphy, Shannon Murphy, Tucker Schweer, Carter Schweer, Harrison Foss, Hayden Foss, Sloane Foss; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Murph's wishes, a celebration of life is being held privately. Memorials may be directed in memory of Richard C. Murphy (Murph) to the Cedar Valley Hospice House, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA, 50504.