Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Dee Pippert
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Richard Dee Pippert

July 25, 1930-March 1, 2021

DYSART-Richard Dee Pippert was born on July 25, 1930, on the family farm 4 miles southwest of Dysart, the son of Melvin and Marie (Holst) Pippert. He graduated from Dysart High School with the class of 1948. On September 12, 1954, Richard was united in marriage to Arlene Tomlinson at Amity United Presbyterian Church near Reinbeck. Richard farmed his entire life on the family farm until he retired in 1995, although he continued to help Jim on the farm. He was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church and enjoyed Winters in Arizona and Florida, working puzzles, and working in the machine shed. Richard was a bicycling enthusiast. He road in RAGBRAI for 31 years. Over the course of two summers, Richard and Arlene road their bikes across the country, starting in Washington and finishing in Maine. Richard died at the age of 90 on March 1, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Mina; and a brother, Robert. Richard is survived by his wife, Arlene of Dysart; two sons, James Pippert of Dysart and Dale (Janet) Pippert of Wilmington, Delaware; a grandson, Zachary; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at the Dysart United Methodist Church. The funeral will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Dysart United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Dysart Cemetery.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dysart United Methodist Church
IA
Mar
5
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Dysart United Methodist Church
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the entire Pippert family. Jim was a great guy. Remember when I used to play baseball with Jimmy and Dale in the summers when it was hay bailing time.
STEFFENEY F. LEE
March 8, 2021
Please except my deepest sympathy on your loss.i enjoyed working with rich in the summers and he was a big influence on my life .he will be remembered always.
Gary steffeney
March 4, 2021
Thinking of you Jim and Arlene, and sorry for your loss. Such a good neighbor and friend growing up on the farm, from childhood to adult. Babysitting the boys, sharing good visits together, church member, many fond memories. He will be missed. Blessings
Jim and Nancy Kienast
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results