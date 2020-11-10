Richard W. Sides

August 3, 1947-November 7, 2020

Richard W. "Dick" Sides, 73 of La Porte City died at home November 7, after a 14-year battle with lymphoma/leukemia. He was born August 3, 1947 son of Warren Artman Jr. & Ruby (Dixon) Sides. Dick graduated from La Porte City High School in 1965 and married Sally (Fick) Sides on October 17, 1970 at St James Lutheran Church, Allison. He worked for the La Porte City Telephone Company for 44 years retiring December 31, 2009. He was a member of American Lutheran Church-La Porte City, Trowel Lodge #216 & Ascolon Lodge #393, La Porte City Planning & Zoning, La Porte City Golf Course, and La Porte City Fire Department. Dick enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing in Chetek, WI with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sally; sons Scott (Leigh) Sides and Jeff (Janell) Sides; daughter Janan (Mike) Timmer all of La Porte City; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Pennell, Matt (Jamie) Pennell, Kimberly (Jacob Schmit) Sides, Natalie (Noah Pittman) Sides, Nelson Sides, Nora Sides, Naomi Sides, Ashley Heller, Austin (Madi Winter) Timmer, Andrew Timmer, Allison Timmer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen (Patrick) Merchant of Bedford, IN. He is preceded by his parents.

Family Gathering with Masonic Services 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, November 11th at American Lutheran Church, LaPorte City with visitation for an hour before the service. Interment in West View Cemetery. Memorials to La Porte City Fire Department or American Lutheran Church, La Porte City. Masks are required for the service; condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com