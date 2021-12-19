Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Richard Eugene Weikert
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Richard (Bim) Eugene Weikert

June 28, 1935-December 16, 2021

Richard Eugene Weikert, 86, of Cedar Falls, died December 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born June 28, 1935, in Stuart Iowa, the son of Harry and Cora Weikert. He was united in marriage to Helen Darlene Weikert on July 11, 1959, at College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Richard worked for the Cedar Falls Utilities and then was a realtor until retirement. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa. Richard loved fishing, gardening, and sports. Richard is survived by his daughter and son-law, Kim and Dan Jensen of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brittany (Grady) Hunnicutt, Alyssa, KJ, Dayton and Maya, and one great- grandchild Brooks Hunnicutt and a sister-in-law, Dee Weikert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, three sisters and four brothers. Private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, Ia. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, 7504 1/2 University Ave Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear this news. My deepest Condolences and sympathies to Your Family. D Sypat
Clark W Petersen
Friend
December 19, 2021
I an sorry to hear this news. My deepest sympathy and condolences to Your Family.
Clark W Petersen
December 19, 2021
Sorry to hear about Richard. Always enjoyed chatting with him over the years. He really grew on me with his fishing stories.
Jodi
Work
December 19, 2021
