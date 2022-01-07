Rickie L. Neuendorf

December 11, 1954-December 4, 2021

Rickie L. Neuendorf, age 66, passed away on the evening of Saturday, December 4, 2021. Rickie was born to Eva and Evert Neuendorf on December 11, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa. There he grew up with his siblings Ronald, Wilma, Ruthy and Harlan. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1973 and then attended Hawkeye Community College. He married his first wife, Mary J. Quick in April 1973, they welcomed two daughters Tracy Noland (Joe) and Chrissy Hartman (Danny). He went on to marry Cherrie R. Thorn on March 20, 1981. This union of love blessed him with three more kids, Lea Anne Thorn-Weiss (Brandon), Terri Thorn and Stephen Thorn. They were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Having lived in many different places, they finally settled in Montrose, CO. Christmas was special for them and they always did their best to make it magical for the family. Family was very important to them and there would always be a mean game of cards going on whenever they were together. Rickie had a love of music and enjoyed spending his time deejaying for a web-based radio station and various live events. In his last few years, he enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball, talking about baseball, especially the Colorado Rockies, doing puzzles and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and friends.

Rickie is survived by his children Lea Anne, Terri, Stephen, Tracy, Chrissy, all 27 grandchildren, sisters Wilma and Ruthy, brother Harlan, sister in-law Peg along with many nieces and nephews. Rickie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cherrie, his parents Eva and Evert, brother Ronald, sister in-law Kim and two brother's in-law Gilman and Kenny. A graveside service will be held on January 12, 2022, at 1:30 at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.