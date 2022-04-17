Rita Mae Mayer

April 9, 1931-April 12, 2022

WATERLOO-Rita Mae Mayer, 91, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 12, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born April 9, 1931, Alta Vista, the daughter of Wilford and Teresa Madden Keefe. She married Verelyn Mayer on September 2, 1950 at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2014.

Rita was employed with Coast to Coast Hardware Store for 10 years and also worked in child care. She also made cakes for weddings, birthdays and graduations.

Survivors include: her daughters, Verla (Ronnie) Green of Murfreesboro, TN and Vicki (Russ) Dabney of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley (Jim) McGarvey of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her sons, Randy and Robert Mayer; her brothers, Joe Keefe, Jim Keefe and an infant brother Robert Francis Keefe; her sisters, Marie Adams, Dorothy Moore, Colleen Cottrell, and Georgia Carlson; her great-great granddaughter.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of The Americas Rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Waterloo Honor Flight or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

