Rita G. Weiden

March 14, 1922-December 14, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Rita G. Weiden, 98 of Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, formerly of Raymond, died Monday, Dec. 14, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital from complications of Covid-19.

She was born March 14, 1922, in Black Hawk County, daughter of John and Cecilia Kass Thome. She married Lloyd Weiden Nov. 26, 1940, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. He died in 1959.

Rita and Lloyd farmed in the Jesup area until Lloyd's death. Shortly after, she moved to Raymond where she resided until 2018, when she moved to Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.

Rita held numerous jobs but will be most remembered as a waitress at Bishop's Cafeteria in Waterloo.

Survived by: two daughters, Karen (Jim) Fettkether of Raymond and Linda (David) Heminover of Lake Delhi; 5 grandchildren, Rhonda (Rich) Metcalf, Renee (Scott) Wiese, Brian Fettkether, Jenni (Josh) Hubrig, and Christi Larson; 8 great- grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Tyler, Zach, Maison, Tori, Easton and Jaxon; 7 great-great-grandchildren, Jailyn, Piper, Palmer, Paxton, Kade, Parker, Indigo; a sister-in-law, Vicki Thome of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by: her husband; 4 brothers, Ralph, Cletus, Roman and Jerome in infancy; 4 sisters, Aurelia Freet, Regina Weber, Leona Bernard and Celine Berns; a granddaughter, Brenda Fettkether; a great-granddaughter, Hope; and a grandson-in-law, Joe Larson.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday. Face covering and social distancing is required if attending either of these events. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page.

