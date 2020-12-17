Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita G. Weiden
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020

Rita G. Weiden

March 14, 1922-December 14, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Rita G. Weiden, 98 of Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, formerly of Raymond, died Monday, Dec. 14, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital from complications of Covid-19.

She was born March 14, 1922, in Black Hawk County, daughter of John and Cecilia Kass Thome. She married Lloyd Weiden Nov. 26, 1940, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. He died in 1959.

Rita and Lloyd farmed in the Jesup area until Lloyd's death. Shortly after, she moved to Raymond where she resided until 2018, when she moved to Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.

Rita held numerous jobs but will be most remembered as a waitress at Bishop's Cafeteria in Waterloo.

Survived by: two daughters, Karen (Jim) Fettkether of Raymond and Linda (David) Heminover of Lake Delhi; 5 grandchildren, Rhonda (Rich) Metcalf, Renee (Scott) Wiese, Brian Fettkether, Jenni (Josh) Hubrig, and Christi Larson; 8 great- grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Tyler, Zach, Maison, Tori, Easton and Jaxon; 7 great-great-grandchildren, Jailyn, Piper, Palmer, Paxton, Kade, Parker, Indigo; a sister-in-law, Vicki Thome of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by: her husband; 4 brothers, Ralph, Cletus, Roman and Jerome in infancy; 4 sisters, Aurelia Freet, Regina Weber, Leona Bernard and Celine Berns; a granddaughter, Brenda Fettkether; a great-granddaughter, Hope; and a grandson-in-law, Joe Larson.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday. Face covering and social distancing is required if attending either of these events. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service
West Ridgway, IA
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gilbertville, IA
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page
IA
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gilbertville, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry for your lose, she will be missed greatly.
Heather Rains
December 22, 2020
Deepest condolences
Vince Nuebel
December 18, 2020
Keith Heminover
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results