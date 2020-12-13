Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Robert B. Bruce
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Robert B. Bruce

July 13, 1941-December 6, 2030

On Sunday December 6, 2030, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital, Robert Ben "Horn" Bruce went to his eternal rest.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 55 years, Ruthelma (Howard) Bruce of Waterloo, IA; his children, Robert "Tyrone" Bruce and Robin Turner both of Waterloo, IA; Ronald Bruce of Mesa, AZ; three brothers, Robert "Bae" (Shirley) Bruce, Melvin Bruce and John William Bruce, all of Waterloo; four sisters, Gladys Williams of Hempstead, NY, Marie (Rev. Richard) Watkins of Milwaukee, WI, Darlene (Eugene) Tate of Waterloo, IA, Lucille Davis of Seattle, WA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Earlist (Weems) Bruce, his father John W. Bruce, and his brothers John Marshall Bruce, Percy Bruce and David Bruce.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, from 5-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 400 South Street, Waterloo, IA 50701. Anyone attending the visitation will be required to wear a face covering. A private service will be held for the family. A public memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 702 Anthony Street, Waterloo, IA 50707.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ruthelma, Please know that you have my sincere sympathy and prayers. Robert was a hardworking gentleman. Stay strong, my friend! Love and hugs!
Joanne Dennis
December 13, 2020
We give you our deepest sympathy,in the loss of your love one. Our prayers are with your family. From Redmond´s family, Rockford Illinois
Redmond,s Family
December 13, 2020
