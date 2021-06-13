Menu
Robert Harry Campbell
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA

Robert Harry Campbell

HAWKEYE-Robert "Bob" H. Campbell, 77, of Hawkeye, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Prairie du Chien.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Mona Christie, Lay Servant officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery with military rites provided by Arnold Rogers Post #312 American Legion of Hawkeye. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, June 14th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig7.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street PO Box 223, Sumner, IA
Jun
15
Visitation
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
IA
Jun
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Hawkeye, IA
Jun
15
Interment
Hawkeye Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
Bob always stood-up for what he believed. He was bold and concerned about the community and people. He waved going by for the forty-one years we have lived here and we will miss him.
Theresa Kapler
Neighbor
June 14, 2021
Thank you for your Military service
REST IN PEACE

A VIETNAM VETERAN
HIAWATHA, IA
June 14, 2021
