Robert A. "Bob" Cavanaugh

January 24, 1931-June 14, 2021

WATERLOO - Robert A. "Bob" Cavanaugh, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes. He was born January 24, 1931, in a farmhouse in Black Hawk County, the son of Edward James and Dagny Eleanor Jensen Cavanaugh. He was a 1948 graduate of Reinbeck HS.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Bob married Helen Mennenga on April 20, 1954, in Blessing, IA; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2017.

Bob worked for 35 years at Rath Packing Co., leaving as a pipefitter at their closing in 1985. He went on to work for Standard Battery and Electric, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of Queen of Peace Parish. In their last year of business, he served on the Rath Packing Co. board of directors; a member of the Waterloo City Council in the late '60s and early '70's, and was a member of the Becker Chapman American Legion Post #138. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big fan of the Chicago White Sox. He spent his last days in hospice enjoying the games with his family and close friend Monte Bates. Go Sox!!

Survived by: four daughters, Diana (Doug) Delamore of Liberty, MO, Cindy Bamford of Waterloo, Wendy (Mark) Jordan of Waterloo, Becky (Gary) Buchholz of Sumner; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; 3 sons, Edward, Robert, and Daniel; son-in-law, Roger Bulver; a great-grandson, Jacob Simon; a brother, James Cavanaugh; a sister, Evelyn Cochran and brothers-in-law, Robert Rottinghaus and Roy Cochran.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Queen of Peace Parish with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military Rites will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Detail. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. A video of the service will be live-streamed through the church website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streamin

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.