Robert D. "Bob" Clark
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
509 4th Street
Grundy Center, IA

Robert D. "Bob" Clark

GRUNDY CENTER-Robert D. "Bob" Clark, 84, of Grundy Center, passed away peacefully, with his wife and daughters by his side on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Grundy Center. An Open House Visitation for Bob will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center, with the Celebration of Life/Funeral Service beginning at 3:30 PM at the church. The inurnment will be held privately by the family at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to one of the staples of Bob's life, the United Methodist Church, 707 6th Street, Grundy Center, Iowa 50638. Memories of Bob or messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center is caring for Bob and his family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Grundy Center, IA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m.
United Methodist Church
Grundy Center, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Clark family has my sincere sympathies in Bob's passing. I just found out. I will miss seeing him out mowing. Always a busy guy.
Karen Tovar
March 21, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of his passing. He was such a wonderful guy and always willing to help when there was something that needed to be done. God will take good care of him.
Kathy Culbertson Dolash
March 14, 2021
