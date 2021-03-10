Menu
Robert Eugene Cutsforth
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Robert Eugene Cutsforth

Robert Eugene Cutsforth, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. April 17th, at First Presbyterian Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. April 16th at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Apr
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
IA
Apr
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to here of his death. BOB was a very good friend of ours for a number of years. God bless.
Mike CONNELL
March 11, 2021
