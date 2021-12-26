Robert Dunleavy

November 18, 1927-December 21, 2021

Robert Dunleavy, 94, of Waverly and formerly Denver, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Robert John Dunleavy was born on November 18, 1927, the son of John J. and Amanda M. (Sassmann) Dunleavy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Denver High School in 1945. On August 26, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marian L. Dunlap at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver. The couple made their home in rural Denver, where Robert dairy farmed, first with his father and later his son. They moved to Willow Winds in November of 2019 and became residents of Bartels in April 2021.

He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver.

Survivors are his wife, Marian Dunleavy of Waverly; two daughters, Mary (Paul) Bolte of Sumner, and Lois (Mark) Finanger of Decorah; son, John (Sarah) Dunleavy of Denver; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a sister, Ellen Jane Gibney of Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a grandson, William Bolte.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community with Pastors Craig Henderson and Mike Blair officiating. Inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Memorials may be directed to either Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation or donor's choice. Online condolences for Robert can be left at www.kaisercorson.com

